Vista Oil & Gas Reports Strong Q3 Performance

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV has reported a significant boost in its Q3 2024 results, with total production increasing by 47% year-over-year, driven by a ramp-up in well activity. Despite a decrease in realized crude oil prices, the company’s total revenues soared by 53% to $462.4 million, largely due to strong oil production performance. However, the adjusted net income saw a decline, influenced by higher tax expenses and depreciation costs.

For further insights into VIST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.