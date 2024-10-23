News & Insights

Vista Oil & Gas Reports Strong Q3 Performance

October 23, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV has reported a significant boost in its Q3 2024 results, with total production increasing by 47% year-over-year, driven by a ramp-up in well activity. Despite a decrease in realized crude oil prices, the company’s total revenues soared by 53% to $462.4 million, largely due to strong oil production performance. However, the adjusted net income saw a decline, influenced by higher tax expenses and depreciation costs.

