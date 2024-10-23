News & Insights

Stocks

Vista Oil & Gas Reports Robust Financial Growth

October 23, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Oil & Gas has reported significant financial growth with their revenue reaching $1.18 billion for the first nine months of 2024, up from $859.6 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s gross profit also saw a substantial increase, climbing to $601.1 million compared to $436.2 million in the previous year. These results highlight Vista’s strong performance and potential for investors looking into the energy sector.

For further insights into VIST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.