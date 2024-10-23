Vista Oil & Gas Reports Robust Financial Growth

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Oil & Gas has reported significant financial growth with their revenue reaching $1.18 billion for the first nine months of 2024, up from $859.6 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s gross profit also saw a substantial increase, climbing to $601.1 million compared to $436.2 million in the previous year. These results highlight Vista’s strong performance and potential for investors looking into the energy sector.

