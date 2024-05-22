News & Insights

Vista Oil & Gas Executes Major Share Buyback

May 22, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV has announced the repurchase of 120,000 Series A shares at a price of $819.11 MXN per share, investing around $98.3 million MXN, excluding fees and taxes. This move, executed by Citibanamex, follows the authorization from the shareholder meeting in April 2023 and leaves the company with 96,152,618 Series A shares outstanding and 2,628,408 held in Treasury.

