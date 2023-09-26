News & Insights

US Markets

Vista hikes Vaca Muerta investment, production outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

September 26, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

Updates with detail on shale wells, share move in paragraphs 3-4

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexican firm Vista Energy VISTAA.MX hiked its planned investment in the Vaca Muerta shale reserve in Argentina over the next three years by some 60%, the company said on Tuesday.

Vista - the second-largest shale oil producer in Argentina behind state-owned YPF - plans to invest $2.5 billion in Vaca Muerta through 2026, it said in a statement.

It also raised its production forecasts, aiming to put out 100,000 barrels a day by 2026, up from the 80,000 barrels a day it had previously forecast.

Over the next three years, Vista also plans to start production from 138 new shale wells, up 33% from its previous estimate.

Shares in Vista were up around 4% on Mexico's main stock exchange following the announcement.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.