Vista hikes Vaca Muerta investment, production outlook

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexican firm Vista Energy VISTAA.MX hiked its planned investment in the Vaca Muerta shale reserve in Argentina over the next three years by some 60%, the company said on Tuesday.

Vista - the second-largest shale oil producer in Argentina behind state-owned YPF - plans to invest $2.5 billion in Vaca Muerta through 2026, it said in a statement.

It also raised its production forecasts, aiming to put out 100,000 barrels a day by 2026, up from the 80,000 barrels a day it had previously forecast.

Over the next three years, Vista also plans to start production from 138 new shale wells, up 33% from its previous estimate.

Shares in Vista were up around 4% on Mexico's main stock exchange following the announcement.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

