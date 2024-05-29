News & Insights

Vista Group Stakeholder Composition Alters

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Vista Group International Ltd has announced that Wilson Asset Management Group is no longer a substantial holder as of May 20, 2024. The notice details changes in voting interests and associations related to the company’s securities, indicating shifts in shareholder influence. Such changes are essential for investors tracking the dynamics of Vista Group’s ownership structure.

