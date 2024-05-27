Vista Group Stake Sold by Spheria to Admetus Capital

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Vista Group International Limited, selling their entire stake of 31,473,450 shares to Admetus Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Potentia’s private equity funds. The transaction, which took place on May 27, 2024, was part of an on-market crossing, with the shares sold at NZ$2.10 each, amounting to a total consideration of NZ$66,094,245. Additionally, an escalation agreement was made that could result in further payments if Potentia engages in a scheme or takeover offer within 12 months at a price higher than the sale price.

