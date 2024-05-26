Vista Group Sees Major Stake Increase by Admetus

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Vista Group International Ltd has experienced a significant shift in ownership, with Admetus Capital Limited’s stake increasing by 1.475% to 19.931% after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares. The acquisition, valued at NZ$7,360,500, was conducted on-market and is part of a larger strategic move that could lead to a takeover offer or a scheme of arrangement within the next 12 months. This substantial transaction underscores potential changes in Vista’s ownership structure and strategic direction.

