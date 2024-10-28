Vista Group Engages Stakeholders with New Presentation

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Vista Group International Ltd, a key player in providing technology solutions to the global film industry, has shared a presentation with proxy advisors as part of its governance briefing. The company, listed on NZX and ASX, is renowned for its diverse brands that offer services ranging from cinema management to moviegoer engagement and film distribution. This latest move underscores Vista’s commitment to transparency and strategic engagement with stakeholders.

