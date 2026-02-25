Vista Gold (VGZ) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Vista Gold (NYSEAM:VGZ) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.32% from the latest reported closing price of $2.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Gold. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGZ is 0.03%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.87% to 19,726K shares. The put/call ratio of VGZ is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kopernik Global Investors holds 2,467K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares , representing a decrease of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 28.54% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 2,166K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGZ by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Nilsine Partners holds 2,151K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCJ Capital Management holds 2,051K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,270K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.