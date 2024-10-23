News & Insights

Stocks

Vista Gold Corp. Reports Strong Q3 Results

October 23, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) has released an update.

Vista Gold Corp. reported strong third-quarter financial results with a cash reserve of $19 million, advancing their Mt Todd project amidst favorablegold marketconditions. The company is wrapping up a successful drilling program that has identified promising gold deposits and is preparing a feasibility study to optimize the project’s economic returns. Additionally, Vista filed a $50 million Shelf Registration to maintain financial flexibility.

For further insights into TSE:VGZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VGZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.