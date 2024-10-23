Vista Gold Corp. Reports Strong Q3 Results

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) has released an update.

Vista Gold Corp. reported strong third-quarter financial results with a cash reserve of $19 million, advancing their Mt Todd project amidst favorablegold marketconditions. The company is wrapping up a successful drilling program that has identified promising gold deposits and is preparing a feasibility study to optimize the project’s economic returns. Additionally, Vista filed a $50 million Shelf Registration to maintain financial flexibility.

