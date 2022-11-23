Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc COUP.O, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Vista declined to comment, while Coupa did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Coupa shares surged 27% to $58.15 following the report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

