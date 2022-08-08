US Markets
Vista Equity to take business software maker Avalara private in $8.4 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Avalara Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the automation software platform at $8.4 billion including debt.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Avalara Inc AVLR.N said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the automation software platform at $8.4 billion including debt.

The offer of $93.50 per share is at a 27% premium to stock's close on July 6, before media reports on the deal. However, it is at a 2% discount to stock's Friday closing price.

Shares in Avalara, which runs a cloud-based platform that helps companies with tax compliance, were down more than 4% in premarket trading.

Founded in 2004, Seattle-based Avalara counts Pinterest PINS.N, Zillow Group ZG.O and Roku Inc ROKU.N among its customers.

