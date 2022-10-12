US Markets
KNBE

Vista Equity Partners to take cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 private in $4.6 bln deal

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published

Cybersecurity provider KnowBe4 Inc said on Wednesday that Vista Equity Partners would take it private in a sweetened deal that values the company at $4.6 billion.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity provider KnowBe4 Inc KNBE.O said on Wednesday that Vista Equity Partners would take it private in a sweetened deal that values the company at $4.6 billion.

The offer values each share of KnowBe4 at $24.90, compared with the $24 Vista had offered in September.

Shares of KnowBe4 shot up 11.4% to $24.05 in premarket trading.

KnowBe4 provides security awareness training with simulated phishing attacks on its platform, made popular by the rise of hybrid work.

Private equity firms have this year been scooping up technology companies whose shares have taken a beating from worries over rising interest rates and an economic slowdown.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNBE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular