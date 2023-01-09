Vista Equity Partners To Acquire Duck Creek Technologies

(RTTNews) - Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $2.6 billion. Upon completion, Duck Creek's common stock will no longer be publicly listed, and Duck Creek will become a privately held company. The agreement includes a go-shop period expiring on February 7, 2023.

Following the recommendation of the Special Committee, the Duck Creek Board approved the merger agreement with Vista Equity Partners. The deal is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2023.

