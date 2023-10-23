Vista Equity Partners nears $4 billion buyout of EngageSmart - WSJ

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vista Equity Partners is close to a $4 billion deal to acquire payments software vendor EngageSmart ESMT.N, a sizable buyout at a time when many private-equity firms are sitting on the sidelines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

