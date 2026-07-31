Is Vista Energy Stock Still Attractive After Its Latest Earnings Miss?

Vista Energy VIST remains a difficult stock to frame after its latest results. The company is delivering fast production growth, larger scale in Vaca Muerta and inexpensive earnings multiples.

The offset is clear. Vista missed second-quarter earnings expectations, estimates have moved lower and the stock sits close to its stated price target. That makes the investment case mixed rather than a straightforward value call.

VIST’s Growth Case Strengthens After Q2

Vista’s operating momentum improved in the second quarter of 2026. Total production rose 32% year over year to 156,061 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with organic development accounting for 20 percentage points of that increase.

The company tied in 27 net new wells during the quarter and connected 90 new wells over the past 12 months. Management expects production of about 160,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and 170,000 in the fourth quarter, supporting the 2026 guidance of 158,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The growth profile also rests on the company’s Vaca Muerta position, where Vista has about 1,150 premium untapped drilling locations across 205,600 acres. YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF, Vista’s partner in Bandurria Sur and Bajo del Toro, remains an important name in the same Argentine energy landscape.



Image Source: Vista Energy S.A.B.de C.V.

Vista Energy’s Valuation Leaves Limited Near-Term Upside

The valuation looks inexpensive on earnings but less exciting against the target. Vista’s share price was $68.57, compared with a 6-12 month price target of $70, leaving only modest implied upside.

The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2, while its forward sales multiple is 1.69. That sales multiple is close to Vista’s five-year median of 1.65, but above the sub-industry benchmark of 0.73.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. PBR, known as Petrobras, provides a useful regional reference for investors looking at Latin American oil exposure. Petrobras has a broader integrated business model, while Vista’s case is more concentrated around upstream growth and Vaca Muerta execution.

VIST Faces Estimate Cuts and an Earnings Miss

Vista’s second-quarter earnings did not match the top-line performance. Adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 by 24.4%, even as revenues rose 102.3% year over year to $1.23 billion.

Revenues beat the consensus mark by 14.2%, reflecting higher production and stronger realized oil prices. Still, higher cost of sales offset part of that strength and kept the earnings surprise negative.

Estimate revisions add another caution point. The current fiscal-year earnings estimate declined 26.1% over the past four weeks, although annual earnings are still projected to rise from $3.31 per share in 2025 to $9.54 in 2026.

Vista Energy’s Cash Flow Supports Deleveraging

Vista generated operating cash flow of $985.1 million in the second quarter. Reported free cash flow was $99.1 million, but excluding the acquisition payment, free cash flow reached $491 million.

That cash generation gives management room to reduce debt after the Bandurria Sur and Bajo del Toro deal. Gross debt stood at $3.66 billion at the end of the quarter, with cash of $604.7 million.

Net leverage improved to 1.41 times adjusted EBITDA, or 1.25 times on a pro forma basis. Management targets roughly 1 times adjusted EBITDA by year-end, though that goal still depends on oil prices, working-capital movements and capital spending.

VIST’s Signals Favor Caution Despite Strong Style Scores

The bottom line is that Vista’s growth and valuation remain attractive, but the near-term signals are not uniformly favorable. The production ramp, Vaca Muerta depth and cash flow improvement support the long-term story, while the earnings miss, estimate cuts and limited price-target upside argue for restraint.

Vista currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). That rank weighs heavily because the Zacks Rank is centered on earnings estimate revisions, and recent revisions have moved in the wrong direction. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores tell a more constructive but incomplete story. Vista has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A, pointing to favorable valuation and growth characteristics, but its Momentum Score of C suggests the trading setup is less convincing. For now, the Rank keeps caution at the center of the investment case.

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Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.