Vista Energy Shares Fall 7% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss

Vista Energy S.A.B. de CV’s VIST shares have declined more than 7% since reporting earnings for the second quarter of 2025, before the opening bell. The significant earnings miss and underlying cost pressures despite a solid growth trajectory and revised guidance are likely to have led to the underperformance.

Q2 Results

The company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s 74 cents.

The leading independent oil and gas producer’s quarterly revenues of $610.5 million significantly increased from $396.7 million in the year-ago period. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592 million.

Weak quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to lower average realized crude oil and gas prices, as well as higher lifting expenses. The negatives were partially offset by increased production.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Q2 Production of Vista Energy

Total production averaged 118,018 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), surging 81% from the year-ago quarter’s 65,288 Boe/d. Of the total output, 86.6% was crude oil. Overall production was higher than the year-ago period due to increased well activities. The rally was primarily driven by the consolidation of La Amarga Chica, which contributed 38,733 boe/d in the quarter, effectively restoring production levels to those seen in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Crude oil production increased to 102,197 barrels per day (Bbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 57,204 Bbls/d. Natural gas liquids production skyrocketed 238% year over year, whereas natural gas output rose 93%.

VIST’s Realized Prices

The average realized crude oil price was $62.2 per barrel, down 13% from the $71.8 recorded a year ago.

The average realized natural gas price was $2.8 per million Btu, down from $3.9 in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price increased 43% to $427 per metric ton from $299 in the year-ago quarter.

Lifting Expenses of Vista Energy

Lifting costs in the June-end quarter of 2025 totaled $50.3 million, surging 88.4% year over year from $26.7 million. Lifting costs per barrel of oil equivalent were $4.7, an increase of 4% from $4.5 in the prior-year quarter.

VIST’s Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of June 30, 2025, Vista Energy had $153.8 million in cash, bank balances and other short-term investments. The company had a total long-term debt of $1.9 billion and a short-term debt of $698.4 million as of the same date.

Capital expenditure totaled $356.1 million. Net cash from operating activities was a negative $9.4 million.

Guidance

Vista Energy has updated its 2025 guidance to reflect a significant shift in performance expectations following a transformational M&A and strong operational execution in the second quarter of 2025.

Total production is expected to surge 60% year over year to 112-114 Mboe/d for 2025 and soar to 125-128 Mboe/d on an annualized basis in the second half of 2025. For 2025, the adjusted EBITDA guidance has been raised to $1.65-1.85 billion (up from the previous $1.30-1.35 billion at a $60/bbl oil price), driven by enhanced production efficiency and the consolidation of the La Amarga Chica block.

The CAPEX guidance is at $1.2 billion, while lifting costs are forecast to decline 2% to $4.5/Boe, reflecting ongoing cost discipline.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, VIST carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL, HighPeak Energy HPK and Vermilion Energy Inc. VET, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Delek Logistics owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. DKL operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering systems and associated crude oil storage tanks.

Delek Logistics’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 79.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL’s 2025 earnings indicates 30.4% year-over-year growth.

HighPeak Energy is a fast-growing independent oil and gas producer with a premier position in the heart of the Midland Basin, primarily in Howard County, TX. With more than 100,000 net contiguous acres and greater than 90% operated, the company benefits from exceptional scale, high oil cut and industry-leading margins. Its strong infrastructure and efficient capital deployment support consistent operational performance and a deep inventory of drilling opportunities.

HighPeak Energy has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPK’s 2025 earnings indicates 3% year-over-year growth.

Vermilion Energy is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. The energy explorer’s diversification across different continents provides it with certain advantages relative to the other upstream players. VET, with its unique portfolio of high-margin, low-decline assets, is currently focused on cost reductions and positive free cash flow generation.

VET’s 2025 earnings are expected to skyrocket 231.8% year over year. Vermilion Energy has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value, and B for Growth and Momentum.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.