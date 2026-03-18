Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $69.11. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge can be attributed to a favourable commodity price environment and Vista’s robust production outlook, driven by its strong presence in the Vaca Muerta shale. Vista Oil & Gas is involved in the exploration and production of oil in Vaca Muerta, a region in Argentina known for its rich oil and gas reserves. Oil prices have strengthened notably amid geopolitical tensions, particularly the U.S.-Iran conflict in the Middle East, with Brent crude touching $100 per barrel. Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Brent crude price is expected to average $79.62per barrel in the first quarter, higher than $75.83 recorded a year ago. The rise in crude prices presents a brighter outlook for the company in the upcoming quarters. Additionally, Vista’s planned acquisition of the Bandurria Sur and Bajo del Toro blocks in Argentina, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, should further strengthen its production profile. As the global demand for oil and gas is expected to rise, the company is expected to benefit from higher output and favorable pricing dynamics.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +121.5%. Revenues are expected to be $662.51 million, up 51.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 29.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. New Fortress Energy (NFE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.5% higher at $1.15. NFE has returned -10.7% in the past month.

New Fortress Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -930.8%. New Fortress Energy currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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