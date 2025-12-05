Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (VIST) Price Target Increased by 16.01% to 75.72

The average one-year price target for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VIST) has been revised to $75.72 / share. This is an increase of 16.01% from the prior estimate of $65.27 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.70 to a high of $100.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from the latest reported closing price of $51.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.27%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 54,968K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Al Mehwar Commercial Investments holds 12,823K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,587K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 46.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 26.51% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,985K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,979K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 31.54% over the last quarter.

