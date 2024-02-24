Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (VIST) Price Target Increased by 15.43% to 40.34

The average one-year price target for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:VIST) has been revised to 40.34 / share. This is an increase of 15.43% from the prior estimate of 34.95 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.23 to a high of 48.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from the latest reported closing price of 35.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.38%, a decrease of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.59% to 60,012K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kensington Investments B.V. holds 12,823K shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,500K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%.

Al Mehwar Commercial Investments holds 12,823K shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company.

Helikon Investments holds 5,930K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,370K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 3,130K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 60.10% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 2,881K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,287K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 27.52% over the last quarter.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vista Energy Marketing is a retail provider of electricity and natural gas operating in nine states across America.

