Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V - ADR (VIST) Price Target Increased by 30.54% to 34.33

The average one-year price target for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V - ADR (NYSE:VIST) has been revised to 34.33 / share. This is an increase of 30.54% from the prior estimate of 26.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.69 to a high of 48.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.06% from the latest reported closing price of 27.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V - ADR. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.34%, an increase of 27.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 44,075K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kensington Investments B.V. holds 12,500K shares representing 13.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 5,370K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares, representing an increase of 21.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 61.00% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 3,477K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,885K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,929K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 213.04% over the last quarter.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vista Energy Marketing is a retail provider of electricity and natural gas operating in nine states across America.

