Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V - ADR (VIST) Price Target Decreased by 94.22% to 27.36

The average one-year price target for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V - ADR (NYSE:VIST) has been revised to 27.36 / share. This is an decrease of 94.22% from the prior estimate of 473.10 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.39 to a high of 33.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from the latest reported closing price of 26.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V - ADR. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIST is 0.27%, an increase of 76.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 42,437K shares. The put/call ratio of VIST is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Kensington Investments B.V. holds 12,500K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Helikon Investments holds 4,203K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 20.71% over the last quarter.
Discovery Capital Management holds 3,555K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing an increase of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 22.66% over the last quarter.
Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,885K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Citigroup holds 1,509K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 99.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIST by 10,858.55% over the last quarter.
Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V Background Information
Vista Energy Marketing is a retail provider of electricity and natural gas operating in nine states across America.
