Vista Energy Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Higher Production

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. VIST reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s 55 cents.

The leading independent oil and gas producer’s quarterly revenues of $706 million significantly increased from $462 million in the year-ago period. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $663 million.

The strong quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to increased production levels driven by the strong productivity of wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste and La Amarga Chica.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR Quote

Q3 Production of Vista Energy

Total production averaged 126,752 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), increasing 74% from the year-ago quarter’s 72,825 Boe/d. Of the total output, 86.5% was crude oil. Increase in overall production was driven by the strong productivity of wells in Bajada del Palo Oeste and La Amarga Chica.

Crude oil production increased to 109,677 barrels per day (Bbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 63,499 Bbls/d. Natural gas liquids production was flat year over year, whereas natural gas output rose 87% to 2.65 million cubic metres per day (MMm3/d).

VIST’s Realized Prices

The average realized crude oil price was $64.6 per barrel, down 5% from the $68.4 recorded a year ago.

The average realized natural gas price was $3.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), down from $3.80 in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price increased 16% to $365 per metric ton from $315 in the year-ago quarter.

Lifting Expenses of Vista Energy

Lifting costs in the September-end quarter of 2025 totaled $51.8 million, surging 64% year over year from $31.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in production levels and field activity. Lifting costs per barrel of oil equivalent were $4.4, a decrease of 6% from $4.7 in the prior-year quarter. Selling expenses in the quarter amounted to $48.8 million, up 33% from the prior-year figure, mainly driven by higher sales volumes.

VIST’s Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of Sep. 30, 2025, Vista Energy had $319.7 million in cash, bank balances and other short-term investments. The company's gross financial debt stood at $2.92 billion as of the same date.

Capital expenditure totaled $351 million. Net cash from operating activities was $303.9 million.

Guidance

Vista Energy expects total production in the fourth quarter to be around 130 Mboe/d, and for the full year production is expected to be in the range of 112-114 Mboe/d for 2025. For 2025, the adjusted EBITDA guidance has been reiterated at $1.65-1.85 billion (up from the previous $1.30-1.35 billion at a $60/bbl oil price). The CAPEX guidance is forecasted to be between $1.2- $1.3 billion.

VIST’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

VIST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, Bloom Energy Corporation BE and Archrock Inc. AROC. While Cheniere Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bloom Energy and Archrock carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cheniere Energy is involved in LNG-related businesses, which include LNG terminals and natural gas marketing. The company has achieved a milestone with the first production from the first LNG train of its Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project. The project, which includes seven midscale LNG trains, aims to expand the production capacity of the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility. This expansion is expected to strengthen Cheniere's position in the rapidly growing global LNG market, enabling it to meet the rising demand for LNG both in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy manufactures one of the most advanced and versatile fuel cell energy platforms. The company has two key offerings, the Bloom Energy Server for electricity generation and the Bloom Electrolyzer for hydrogen production. The Energy Server system provides sustainable and reliable power solutions for both commercial and utility customers. Bloom Energy is anticipated to benefit from rising demand for reliable and clean power, fueled by the growth of data centers, crypto-mining facilities and the re-shoring of manufacturing in key sectors in the United States, such as semiconductors.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

