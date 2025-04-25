Vista Energy Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Lower Oil & Gas Prices

Vista Energy S.A.B. de CV’s VIST reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. However, the bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s 49 cents.

The leading independent oil and gas producer’s quarterly revenues of $438 million significantly increased from $317 million in the year-ago period. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $457 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to lower average realized crude oil and gas prices, as well as higher lifting expenses. This was partially offset by increased production.

Q1 Production of Vista Energy

Total production averaged 80,913 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 55,046 Boe/d. Of the total output, 86% was crude oil. Overall production was higher than the year-ago period due to increased well activities.

Crude oil production increased to 69,623 barrels per day (Bbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 47,299 Bbls/d. Natural gas liquids production increased 177% year over year, whereas natural gas output rose 42%.

VIST’s Realized Prices

The average realized crude oil price was $68.6 per barrel, down from the $70.3 recorded a year ago.

The average realized natural gas price was $2.5 per million Btu, down from $2.8 in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price increased to $453 per metric ton from $236 in the year-ago quarter.

Lifting Expenses of Vista Energy

Lifting costs in the March-end quarter of 2025 totaled $34.1 million, up 58% year over year from $21.6 million. Lifting costs per barrel of oil equivalent were $4.7, reflecting an increase of 8% from $4.3 in the prior-year quarter.

VIST’s Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of March 31, 2025, Vista Energy had $739.7 million in cash, bank balances and other short-term investments. The company had a total long-term debt of $1,521 million and a short-term debt of $182.2 million as of the same date.

Capital expenditure totaled $268.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $66.4 million.

Guidance

Vista Energy has withdrawn its previously issued 2025 market guidance following the acquisition of a 50% stake in La Amarga Chica through the Petronas Argentina transaction, citing the material impacts of the consolidation on its asset base and financial profile. The company is currently revising its full-year plan to incorporate the newly acquired production, reserves and infrastructure.

In the interim, Vista Energy expects second-quarter 2025 production to exceed 110,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from approximately 81,000 BOE/day in the first quarter, while maintaining its existing drilling, completion and capital expenditure plans until the revised guidance is released.

