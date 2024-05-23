Vista Energy Buyback Reduces Series A Shares

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has recently repurchased 5,340 of its Series A shares at a price of MXN $778.45 each, totaling approximately MXN $4,156,923, excluding fees and taxes. Following the repurchase, the total number of Series A shares outstanding is 96,147,278, with 2,633,748 held in treasury. The transaction was executed by Citibanamex Casa de Bolsa as part of the repurchase plan approved by shareholders in April 2023.

For further insights into VIST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.