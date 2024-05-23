News & Insights

Vista Energy Buyback Reduces Series A Shares

May 23, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (VIST) has released an update.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has recently repurchased 5,340 of its Series A shares at a price of MXN $778.45 each, totaling approximately MXN $4,156,923, excluding fees and taxes. Following the repurchase, the total number of Series A shares outstanding is 96,147,278, with 2,633,748 held in treasury. The transaction was executed by Citibanamex Casa de Bolsa as part of the repurchase plan approved by shareholders in April 2023.

