Datto Holding, which sells a hybrid IT infrastructure platform to managed service providers, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The Norwalk, CT-based company plans to raise $561 million by offering 22 million shares at a price range of $24 to $27. New investors Investment Group of Santa Barbara and Dragoneer Investment Group intend to purchase $112 million worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Datto Holding would command a fully diluted market value of $4.2 billion.



Datto is the leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses. The company's cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management software solutions and it currently serves 17,000 MSP partners.



Datto Holding was founded in 2007 and booked $493 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MSP. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citi, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price the week of October 19, 2020.

The article Vista-backed IT software provider Datto sets terms for $561 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.