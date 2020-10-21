Datto Holding, which sells a hybrid IT infrastructure platform to managed service providers, raised $594 million by offering 22 million shares at $27, the high end of the range of $24 to $27. Datto Holding plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MSP. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citi, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Vista-backed business software provider Datto prices IPO at $27 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



