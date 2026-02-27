VISN Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Top Line Increase Y/Y

Vistance Networks, Inc. VISN reports soft fourth-quarter results with both the bottom line and top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It should be noted that the divestiture of the Connectivity and Cable Solutions has significantly affected its top line and bottom line. Excluding the CCS, the company reported a top-line expansion year over year, backed by healthy demand in multiple segments.

VISN’s Net Income

During the quarter, the company reported a net income of $ 1.34 billion or $6.05 per share against a net loss of $9.8 million or a loss of 4 cents a year ago. Non-GAAP net income was $48.4 million or 17 cents per share compared to $37.3 million or 14 cents per share in the year ago quarter. The bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.



In 2025, the company reported a GAAP net income of $2.21 billion or $9.63 per share against a net loss of $380.7 million or $1.78 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $211.8 million or 77 cents per share compared to $26.7 million or 10 cents per share in 2024.

VISN’s Revenues

Consolidated revenues improved to $514.5 billion from $415.2 billion a year ago, driven by stronger sales in all the segments. However, revenues fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.5 billion.



In 2025, the company reported revenues of $1.93 billion, up 39.7% year over year.



Sales in the Ruckus segment increased 8.9% year over year to $167.1 million, driven by strong WiFi 7 upgrades in US sports stadiums, luxury hotels in Europe and Middle East Hospital. Enterprise network upgrades are also supporting growth.



Sales in the Aurora segment were $347.4 million compared with $261.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The 32.7% year-over-year growth was driven by growing DOCSIS 4.0 shipments, FDX deployments and other customer wins.



Region-wise, revenues in the United States increased 32.1% year over year to $363.1 million. Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported revenues of $63.6 million, up 26.2% year over year. Asia Pacific revenues were $40.5 million, up 4.1% year over year. Caribbean and Latin American revenues fell 16.4% year over year to $24.4 million, while revenues from Canada were up 4.6% year over year to $22.9 million.

Other Details

Adjusted gross profit improved to $234.5 million from $176.9 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher revenues. Total adjusted operating expenses rose to $181.8 million from $159.8 million, owing to higher SG&A and R&D costs. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $64.7 million from $27.5 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the fourth quarter, VISN generated $281.3 million in cash from operations compared with $277.8 million in the prior year. In 2025, the company generated a cash flow of $322.9 million compared to $273.1 million a year ago.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $754.4 million in cash and cash equivalents with $7.26 billion in long-term debt compared to respective tallies of $404.1 million and $9.23 billion a year ago.

Outlook

For 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $350-400 million. RUCKUS' Net sales are projected to grow mid-teens in 2026, while Aurora networks are also expected to grow. Declining net sales from legacy operations and customer concentration are expected to be a headwind in Aurora Networks. Operating income is projected in the range of $178-222 million.

VISN’s Zacks Rank

Vistance currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

