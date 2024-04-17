Vislink Technologies (VISL) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Vislink Technologies (NasdaqCM:VISL) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.88% from the latest reported closing price of 4.27 / share.

Lincoln National holds 70K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 60.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISL by 41.58% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 32.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VISL by 37.05% over the last quarter.

Vislink Technologies Background Information

Vislink Technologies Background Information

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, its innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Its solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications.

