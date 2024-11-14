Vislink reports Q3 EPS ($1.22) vs (83c) last year.

Reports Q3 revenue $7.1M vs $7.2M last year. “We are pleased to report that our year-to-date revenue has increased over 26% compared to the same period in the prior year,” stated Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink (VISL). “The results recorded in the third quarter alone reflected a decline in revenues caused by unusually high seasonal softness in the Live Production sector. Further, while we experienced robust 26% growth in the MilGov market, it was lower than our anticipated growth due to extended sales cycles with customers in the Middle East. However, we continue to observe a number of favorable signs this quarter that point to promising growth opportunities ahead. We now have numerous product evaluations taking place in the field as local, national, and international law enforcement and defense agencies seek to maintain a strategic edge in ensuring public safety. Our airborne video downlink systems, featuring the AeroLink transceiver and Air-to-Anywhere(TM) solution, remain the gold standard for robust, reliable, and efficient surveillance and emergency response solutions. We anticipate closing on many of these opportunities and expect to realize significant revenue from this sector moving forward.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VISL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.