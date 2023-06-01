News & Insights

Visiting Moldova, Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready for NATO membership

Credit: REUTERS/VLADISLAV CULIOMZA

June 01, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by Alezander Tanas and Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

Adds quotes

CHISINAU, June 1 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Moldova on Thursday that Ukraine was ready to be in the NATO military alliance, and that Kyiv was waiting for the bloc to be ready to admit his country.

He also reiterated Ukraine's desire to join the European Union after arriving in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, for a summit bringing together more than 40 European leaders.

The summit is intended to show support for both countries as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.

"We support Moldova and its people who are integrating into the EU. You supported our people, our refugees who fled in the first days of the war, and we will never forget it," Zelenskiy said, standing beside Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

"Our future is in the EU. Ukraine is ready to join NATO," he said.

The European Political Community summit is being hosted by Moldova at a castle about 20 km (12 miles) from Ukrainian territory.

(Reporting by Alezander Tanas in Chisinau and Olena Harmash in Kyiv; writing Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

((tom.balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.