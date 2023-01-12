Visit Our Beautiful National Parks for Free on These 5 Days in 2023

We have many beautiful parks, monuments, and historical sites throughout the United States. Even if you're not an outdoor enthusiast, it can be fun to get outside and see our country. Many national park sites charge entry fees, but if you take advantage of free admission days, you can be adventurous without breaking your budget. Keep reading to find out which days you can get free entry to the national parks in 2023.

Free outdoor adventures are a win for your wallet

Each year, the National Park Service announces free entry days. On these dates, visitors can explore all of the National Park entry sites that typically charge an entrance fee at no cost. If you have time off of school or work and want to do something different, this is a great family-friendly activity that won't cost you anything.

For individuals and families on a tight budget, opportunities like this offer a great way to save money without sacrificing fun. Paying entry fees can add up and negatively impact your checking account balance. But if you plan accordingly, you can visit our parks for free.

Are you looking to get outside more this year?

Here are the five free entry dates for 2023:

Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Go ahead and mark your calendar so you don't miss out. Park sites may be busier these days. It may be worthwhile to visit earlier in the day or later in the afternoon to beat the crowds.

Three ways to save money on national park access

If you want to explore our beautiful national parks but aren't able to do so on the free entry dates mentioned above, there are other ways to save money on entry fees.

Here are a few suggestions:

Invest in an annual pass for $80

The National Park Service sells annual passes for $80. If you're planning to take a road trip and visit multiple parks this year or live near several park sites, investing in a yearly pass may be worthwhile instead of paying entry fees every time you visit a park site. Up to two people can share ownership of one pass, and they don't have to be related.

The entire vehicle is covered with this pass at sites that charge a per-vehicle fee.

At sites that charge per-person fees, non-pass holders aren't covered with this pass.

Get a free pass for your fourth-grade child

If you have a child in the fourth grade, they can score a free park pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program. This pass enables fourth graders and their families to explore the outdoors together. Passes are valid from September through August of the child's fourth-grade school year.

The entire vehicle is covered with this pass at sites that charge a per-vehicle fee.

At sites that charge per-person fees, this pass covers the pass holder, all children ages 15 and under, and up to three adults.

Buy a lifetime senior pass for $80

Seniors can buy a lifetime senior pass for $80. U.S. citizens or permanent residents ages 62 or older are eligible for this pass. This makes for an affordable way for grandma and grandpa to see the country with the entire family.

The entire vehicle is covered with this pass at sites that charge a per-vehicle fee.

At sites that charge a per-person fee, this pass covers the pass holder, up to three additional adults, and children ages 15 and under.

Don't miss out on free park entry days and other opportunities to save money while visiting our beautiful national parks. You don't have to miss out on fun activities while you continue to honor your personal finance goals.

