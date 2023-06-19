Visit a museum, go home inked - pop-up tattoo parlour at Dutch Rembrandt House

By Charlotte Van Campenhout

AMSTERDAM, June 19 (Reuters) - Renowned body artist Henk Schiffmacher and his team are offering tattoos of Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn's most iconic works in a pop-up studio installed at the painter's former house and now museum in Amsterdam.

The event has been dubbed "A Poor Man's Rembrandt", referring to the low cost of a tattoo - depending on the size between 100 and 250 euros ($273) - compared to a Rembrandt painting, though no less carefully produced.

"To own a Rembrandt, you have to have a lot of money, even if you want a small little etching. But we give you an affordable Rembrandt that lasts you to the end of your days," Schiffmacher said.

"You can even take this Rembrandt to the beach," he gleefully added.

People interested had to be quick - the week-long event was sold out in 15 minutes, head of the Rembrandt House Museum Milou Halbesma said, although daily walk-ins are also available.

Halbesma hopes it will encourage people from all walks of life to visit the museum.

"We are always looking for ways to make sure Rembrandt stays alive," she said, adding that Rembrandt used to teach pupils in his house and Schiffmacher has students as well.

Rembrandt House employee Lillian Ramcharan was the first to get a tattoo this week. She chose an image of Hansken, a female Asian elephant that toured around in 17th century Europe.

The museum dedicated an exhibition to Hansken two years ago, including the elephant's skull.

"So it feels a bit like I have seen her in real life," Ramcharan said.

Schiffmacher is relishing the experience of working in Rembrandt's house and plans to get a tattoo of the master's work himself.

"His spirit and soul are still in the building," he said.

($1 = 0.9155 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Ed Osmond)

