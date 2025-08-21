VisionWave Initiates Talks For Strategic Opportunities In Indian Defense Modernization Programs

(RTTNews) - VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV), Thursday announced that it has commenced exploratory discussions with leading defense entities and system integrators in India, expecting to obtain multi-year procurement and battlefield technology upgrade programs.

The move aligns with multi-year procurement and battlefield technology upgrade programs. Additionally, the company believes that its platform and EI core technologies are in line with India's strategic goals of enhancing armored mobility, force survivability, and indigenous defense capabilities as part of its next-generation active protection and counter-UAS solutions.

CEO Noam Kenig commented, "India is a strategically important market for VisionWave, and we are committed to supporting its defense innovation objectives with our scalable, proprietary, EI-driven technologies."

In the pre-market hours, VWAV is trading at $9.30, up 1.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

