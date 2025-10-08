Markets
VWAV

VisionWave Announces Strategic Collaboration With PVML To Launch A Trusted Intelligence Platform

October 08, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - VisionWave Holdings (VWAV), a defense technology company, and PVML, a Tel-Aviv-based secure data-AI infrastructure company, Wednesday announced that they entered into strategic partnership to progress AI-driven solutions to meet the critical operational demands.

The objective of the collaboration is to develop an AI-powered operational system that creates, tracks outcomes, and responds to real-time deviations.

The mission is to integrate VisionWave's advanced radar and AI-driven computer vision systems with PVML's secure, real-time data-AI infrastructure, connecting live defense data sources directly to active mission environments.

As of this writing, VWAV's shares are trading at $7.90, up by 2.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VWAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.