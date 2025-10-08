VisionWave Announces Strategic Collaboration With PVML To Launch A Trusted Intelligence Platform

(RTTNews) - VisionWave Holdings (VWAV), a defense technology company, and PVML, a Tel-Aviv-based secure data-AI infrastructure company, Wednesday announced that they entered into strategic partnership to progress AI-driven solutions to meet the critical operational demands.

The objective of the collaboration is to develop an AI-powered operational system that creates, tracks outcomes, and responds to real-time deviations.

The mission is to integrate VisionWave's advanced radar and AI-driven computer vision systems with PVML's secure, real-time data-AI infrastructure, connecting live defense data sources directly to active mission environments.

As of this writing, VWAV's shares are trading at $7.90, up by 2.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

