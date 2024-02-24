Visionox Technology (SZSE:002387) Price Target Increased by 32.37% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Visionox Technology (SZSE:002387) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 32.37% from the prior estimate of 8.48 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.53% from the latest reported closing price of 8.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visionox Technology. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002387 is 0.01%, an increase of 96.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.46% to 3,864K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,643K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002387 by 109.84% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 981K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 224K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 160K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002387 by 14.60% over the last quarter.

