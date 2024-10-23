Visionflex Group Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited (ASX: VFX) successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, marking a strong governance milestone for the company. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the ratification of prior securities issues, reflecting robust shareholder support. This outcome underscores investor confidence in Visionflex’s strategic direction as it continues to advance its global virtual healthcare platform.

