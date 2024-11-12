Visionflex Group Limited Raises $1.75 Million for Growth

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited has successfully raised $1.75 million through an institutional placement, surpassing their initial target of $1.5 million. The funds will be used to expand inventory, sales, and marketing efforts, alongside increasing working capital flexibility. This strategic move aims to enhance share liquidity and support the company’s ongoing growth in the virtual healthcare technology sector.

