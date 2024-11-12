Visionflex Group Limited to Issue New Securities

News & Insights

November 12, 2024

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited has announced a proposed issuance of securities, planning to release up to 437.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 145.8 million placement options. This move, scheduled for November 21, 2024, aims to boost the company’s capital and potentially enhance its market presence.

