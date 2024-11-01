Visionflex Group Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited has announced the issuance of 58,895,248 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and intended to reward and motivate employees without being listed on the ASX. This move reflects Visionflex’s strategy to align employee interests with company performance.

