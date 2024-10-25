News & Insights

Visionflex Group Faces Financial Challenges Amid Cash Flow Struggles

October 25, 2024 — 01:30 am EDT

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a net cash outflow of $1.641 million from operating activities, overshadowing the $925,000 net cash inflow from financing activities. Despite the financial hurdles, the company managed a net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $1.161 million. Investors will be closely watching how Visionflex navigates these financial dynamics to bolster its market position.

