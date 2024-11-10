Visionflex Group Announces Trading Halt Pending Capital News

1st Group Ltd. (AU:VFX) has released an update.

Visionflex Group Limited (ASX: VFX) has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an announcement about a proposed capital raising. This move is aimed at managing the company’s disclosure obligations, with trading expected to resume by November 13, 2024, or upon the release of the announcement.

