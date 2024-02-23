Visional (TSE:4194) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 10,234.00

The average one-year price target for Visional (TSE:4194) has been revised to 10,234.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 9,469.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,979.00 to a high of 12,600.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from the latest reported closing price of 9,140.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visional. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 23.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4194 is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 5,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,127K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4194 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 453K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4194 by 16.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 124K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4194 by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 122K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4194 by 9.09% over the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 117K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4194 by 14.43% over the last quarter.

