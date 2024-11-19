News & Insights

Vision Values Holdings Shifts Registrar to Tricor

November 19, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Vision Values Holdings Limited (HK:0862) has released an update.

Vision Values Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, effective January 1, 2025. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, and all share transfer applications will need to be directed to them. Investors should ensure any uncollected share certificates are retrieved from the new location from the start of the new year.

