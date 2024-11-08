News & Insights

Vision Marine Technologies Secures Nasdaq Compliance

November 08, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, ensuring its continued presence on the exchange. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and advancing its innovative electric propulsion solutions in the marine industry. The company will be monitored for a year to maintain compliance and support its growth trajectory.

