Vision Marine Technologies regains Nasdaq compliance

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) is pleased to announce that the company received a compliance notice from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel informing the company that it has regained compliance with the bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This compliance fulfils the requirements outlined by the Panel in its decision dated October 3.

