Vision Marine Pioneers New Electric Boating Era

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies has announced the filing of a patent for its innovative high-voltage marine battery pack, a groundbreaking component of its E-Motion™ Marine Powertrain Technology, designed to elevate the electric recreational boating industry. The battery boasts superior performance, safety, and user-friendly installation, with prospects of becoming a significant revenue source as it caters to the growing demand for eco-friendly marine propulsion. With this advancement, Vision Marine reinforces its commitment to leading innovation and sustainability in the electric boating market.

Stocks mentioned

VMAR

