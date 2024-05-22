Vision Marine Pioneers New Electric Boating Era

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies has announced the filing of a patent for its innovative high-voltage marine battery pack, a groundbreaking component of its E-Motion™ Marine Powertrain Technology, designed to elevate the electric recreational boating industry. The battery boasts superior performance, safety, and user-friendly installation, with prospects of becoming a significant revenue source as it caters to the growing demand for eco-friendly marine propulsion. With this advancement, Vision Marine reinforces its commitment to leading innovation and sustainability in the electric boating market.

