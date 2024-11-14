News & Insights

Vision Marine Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting

November 14, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) has released an update.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 4, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec. Key agenda items include fixing the number of directors at five, electing directors, and appointing auditors for the upcoming year. Shareholders can attend in person or via a live audio webcast, with proxy voting also available.

