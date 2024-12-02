News & Insights

Vision Lithium Inc. Announces Major Cesium Discovery

December 02, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Vision Lithium Inc (TSE:VLI) has released an update.

Vision Lithium Inc. has reported a significant cesium discovery at its Sirmac property in Québec, with assays showing some of the highest cesium grades ever recorded in the province. This discovery, coupled with other mineral anomalies, suggests a potential for economically viable deposits, making it a promising prospect for future exploration.

