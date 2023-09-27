Vision insurer VSP accused of market power 'abuse' in optometrists' lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Insurer VSP Vision was sued in U.S. court on Tuesday by optometrists alleging the health company has abused its market power to curb industry competition and to force independent eye practices to buy products and services at artificially high prices.

The lawsuit from San Diego, California-based Total Vision P.C. and affiliated business entities accused VSP, the country's largest vision insurance provider, of unlawful "tying" arrangements requiring Total Vision to purchase glasses, frames and practice management software.

VSP, based in Rancho Cordova, California, also was accused of abusing its "enormous leverage" in trying to limit Total Vision's ability to grow, as the two "have gone head-to-head in bidding for independent optometry practices in California."

Total Vision, represented by the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said in its lawsuit that it rebuffed a "lowball" offer to be acquired by VSP and that, in response, VSP said it will "remove Total Vision from its network, threatening the future of Total Vision's business and causing substantial harm to Total Vision's patients."

A spokesperson for VSP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. An attorney had not yet made an appearance for the company.

In a statement, Total Vision said it was taking "legal action on behalf of our doctors, patients and other stakeholders."

Quinn Emanuel is a business-litigation focused firm founded in California. The firm represents antitrust plaintiffs in a variety of matters, but also defends companies and individuals.

Total Vision said in its lawsuit it supports 59 independent optometry practices in California.

The lawsuit said the "vast majority" of top employers in California, including the state itself, Wells Fargo and Walt Disney, use VSP as their provider. Nationally, VSP has more than 82 million members in its network, comprising more than half of patients in the U.S. with vision insurance.

Removal from VSP's network "would be devastating to most California-based independent optometry practices," the lawsuit said. Patients would be unable to use in-network benefits at any optometry practice that is not covered by VSP.

VSP practices drew a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit in 1994 in Washington, D.C., federal court alleging certain antitrust violations in agreements between the company and optometrists.

That case settled in a 1996 consent agreement, and VSP was barred from including certain provisions. VSP did not admit liability in settling.

Total Vision's complaint seeks unspecified monetary damages and an injunction that would bar VSP from removing Total Vision from its insurance network.

The case is Total Vision LLC et al v. Vision Service Plan et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 8:23-cv-01805.

For plaintiff: Adam Wolfson and William Sears of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For defendant: No appearance yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

